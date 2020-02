Getter is back with new music, this time going back to his roots with an insane dubstep original called “Represent.” As you’ll hear below, Tanner wastes no time turning the energy up in this one as he flexes his production chops throughout the heavy bass record. Stream it via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Getter – Represent | Stream

LISTEN: Getter Returns to Dubstep in Filthy New Banger, “Represent”