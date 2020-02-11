Speaker Honey Releases Debut ‘Night Visions’ EP via mau5trap

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Speaker Honey (real name Kirsty Parker) is the newest signee to the deadmau5-run mau5trap label, and with good reason. The rising 27-year-old star just released her debut EP Night Visions, and the four-track work is wickedly impressive. A unique meeting of electro and techno, Speaker Honey’s full mau5trap debut is the producer at her best.

Through four nefarious tracks, Speaker Honey flexes her glistening production prowess. Opening the Night Visions EP with a rolling percussive build is “Mass,” a nearly six-minute journey chock-full of Speaker Honey’s signature electro and techno infused backsound. “2020 (Night Vision)” and “P=MV” follow in strong suit, laced with fine-tuned synth work. To round out the seemingly flawless body of work is “Dark Fortune,” the perfect send-off for Speaker Honey’s dynamic debut.

Listen to Night Visions below, and catch Speaker Honey on tour with No Mana. Tickets and tour dates are available here: http://ihavenomanas.com/

