Medasin Announces RIPPLS Tracklist + Release Date + Tour

Medasin has returned with major news regarding his forthcoming sophomore album. Today, the producer has announced the release date, tracklist, and coinciding tour dates for his new project RIPPLS. Unlike most albums nowadays, which can see as many as eight or nine singles ahead of its full release, Medasin will only unveil one single prior to RIPPLS. That single will drop on February 28th, while RIPPLS will follow on March 6th. Medasin has not disclosed which track he will be releasing.

Though Medasin may not have hinted at which track he’ll be releasing at the end of the month, he did unveil the project’s tracklist. RIPPLS will be compiled of 14 traks and will feature Duckwrth, Naomi Wild, Cautious Clay, Jean Carter, and Khai. Check out the tracklist below and pre-save RIPPLS here.

Along with the announcement of his impending album, Medasin has unveiled a set of tour dates slated for this spring. Medasin will be hitting six cities on the west coast starting in April as part of the RIPPLS Tour. Grab tickets here.

