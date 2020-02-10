Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WHIPPED CREAM Delivers “So Thick” For Birds Of Prey Soundtrack

WHIPPED CREAM has soared to new heights over the past two years. With a festival-filled summer ahead of her, the rising female producer has just delivered her biggest feat yet. As part of the official Birds Of Prey soundtrack, WHIPPED CREAM has teamed up with Baby Goth for “So Thick.” The spicy trap track hits hard from the get and certainly packs a punch.

WHIPPED CREAM and Baby Goth join the soundtrack’s all-female cast that includes Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Sofi Tukker, Lauren Jauregui, K. Flay, and more. Stream “So Thick” below and catch WHIPPED CERAM on tour this spring.

WHIPPED CREAM – So Thick (feat. Baby Goth) | Stream

