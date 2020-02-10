Whethan Drops Infectious Single “All In My Head”

Following the release of “Stay Forever” with STRFKR, Whethan is back with a shiny new single. “All In My Head,” labeled as alternative-rock on SoundCloud, serves as the newest addition to Whethan’s highly anticipated upcoming debut album FANTASY. With the second track of the album, Whethan continues to explore the idea of genre-blending with the help of alt-indie vocalist grandson. Check out the track for yourself below and let us know what you think in the comments section

