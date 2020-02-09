Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Pluko Returns With Colorful New Single "Blessings"

Over the past two years, rising producer pluko has been making some serious moves. From releasing his first full-length album Sixteen on Odesza’s Foreign Family Collective to playing top-tier festivals like Coachella, Firefly and HARD SUMMER, pluko has continued to push the boundaries with his forward-thinking approach to production. Back with his next single “blessings” featuring Nate Traveller, pluko offers listeners a colorful escape from the cold weather. Warm and inviting, “blessings” instantly transports you into a summer state of mind where anything is possible. Stream “blessings” now.  

I have finally reached the point in my musical career where I feel 100% confident in my work and in my sound. I’m so happy to be able to share this with you. – pluko

pluko – Blessings (feat. Nate Traveller) | Stream

pluko

