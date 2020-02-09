Calivania Unveils Dark Debut Single “DOOM”

While there isn’t much info about the new Calivania project, their first single “DOOM” has got us curious to find out more. An intense banger filled with enough trap horns and percussions to call out to any trap head, “DOOM” sets the tone for an interesting project to take shape. Perfect for fans of RL Grime, Alexander Lewis, and UZ, “DOOM” is the trap anthem you need in your life. Take a listen below and add Calivania to your artists to watch list.

Calivania – DOOM | Stream

