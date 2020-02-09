Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ATTLAS Unleashes Progressive Debut Album Lavender God

ATTLAS Unleashes Progressive Debut Album Lavender God

by Leave a Comment

To start the new decade with a bang, ATTLAS has returned to deliver a transcendent album Lavender God. The mau5trap signee has dazzled our ears once more with a progressive journey that shows his mastery over synthesis.

Ethereal and captivating from the jump, we are thrust into a world where there is nothing but bliss. “Shatter” opens with the iconic mau5trap sound and “A Winding Path” enhances with a raucous symphonic arrangement. “Half Light” and “Lavender God” take a more main road approach that allows any taste to enjoy followed by the experimental “November”. Things take a dark tech turn with “Sinner Complicated” which is lovingly complemented by “A Ray Of Light”. “Home” has the most self-explanatory title since it perfectly represents the warmth that one feels while in their safest of spaces. ATTLAS perfectly wraps the album with another emphatic track “Hotel” and an experimental hypnotic “More Than That”. Lavender God is a true pleasure to listen to and mau5trap truly has a shining supernova of talent in ATTLAS.

ATTLAS – Lavendar God | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About ATTLAS Here ▲ ▲ 

ATTLAS Unleashes Progressive Debut Album Lavender God

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend