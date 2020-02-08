Party Pupils Enlist Gary Go For Summery Single “West Coast Tears”

Party Pupils are concrete evidence that summer is more than just a season. It’s a state of mind. It may be winter, but Party Pupils have given us three minutes of summer vibes with their brand new single. “West Coast Tears” kicks off with a wonderfully warm piano medley while Gary Go’s iconic voice brings us into the rest of the track. In classic Party Pupils fashion, we’re greeted by a great mix of future house and funk to round out a fantastic little track. Stream “West Coast Tears” below.

Party Pupils – West Coast Tears (feat. Gary Go) | Stream

