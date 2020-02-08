Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Party Pupils Enlist Gary Go For Summery Single “West Coast Tears”

Party Pupils Enlist Gary Go For Summery Single “West Coast Tears”

by Leave a Comment

Party Pupils are concrete evidence that summer is more than just a season. It’s a state of mind. It may be winter, but Party Pupils have given us three minutes of summer vibes with their brand new single. “West Coast Tears” kicks off with a wonderfully warm piano medley while Gary Go’s iconic voice brings us into the rest of the track. In classic Party Pupils fashion, we’re greeted by a great mix of future house and funk to round out a fantastic little track. Stream “West Coast Tears” below.

Party Pupils – West Coast Tears (feat. Gary Go) | Stream

Party Pupils

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Party Pupils Here ▲ ▲ 

Party Pupils Enlist Gary Go For Summery Single “West Coast Tears”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend