GRiZ Makes Night Bass Debut With House Heater “Could U”

Fact: GRiZ had one of the busiest 2019s. As an artist and as a performer, GRiZ seemed to not shy away from any challenge handed his way. He released his new full-length album Ride Waves along with 12 more tracks spread out across 4 different EPs which touched on almost every genre imaginable.

His first big feat of 2020 is his debut on AC Slater‘s Night Bass imprint. “Could U” is a wonderful dip into the tech-house world as GRiZ continues to flex his versatility over almost every genre possible. “Could U” features vocals by none other than GRiZ himself, a guitar progression that begs to suck you in, and some wonderful synths that fit perfectly in the world of GRiZ and house music. Check out the track and what GRiZ had to say about the track below.

I’ve been a huge fan of Night Bass releases for the past few years. Lately I’ve been letting my heart go where it goes and it landed on this techy, groovy, funky, bassy house joint called “Could U.” It’s been such a smash to play live & AC Slater was kind enough to include me on his label with this release 🙂 I’m honored! – GRiZ

GRiZ – Could U | Stream

