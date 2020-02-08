Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » GRiZ Makes Night Bass Debut With House Heater “Could U”

GRiZ Makes Night Bass Debut With House Heater “Could U”

by Leave a Comment

Fact: GRiZ had one of the busiest 2019s. As an artist and as a performer, GRiZ seemed to not shy away from any challenge handed his way.  He released his new full-length album Ride Waves along with 12 more tracks spread out across 4 different EPs which touched on almost every genre imaginable.

His first big feat of 2020 is his debut on AC Slater‘s Night Bass imprint. “Could U” is a wonderful dip into the tech-house world as GRiZ continues to flex his versatility over almost every genre possible. “Could U” features vocals by none other than GRiZ himself, a guitar progression that begs to suck you in, and some wonderful synths that fit perfectly in the world of GRiZ and house music. Check out the track and what GRiZ had to say about the track below.

 I’ve been a huge fan of Night Bass releases for the past few years. Lately I’ve been letting my heart go where it goes and it landed on this techy, groovy, funky, bassy house joint called “Could U.” It’s been such a smash to play live & AC Slater was kind enough to include me on his label with this release 🙂 I’m honored! – GRiZ

GRiZ – Could U | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

GRiZ

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About GRiZ Here ▲ ▲

GRiZ Makes Night Bass Debut With House Heater “Could U”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend