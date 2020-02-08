Green Day doesn’t typically make an appearance on our site but the iconic rock trio is talking about trap music this week. To promote their new album Father Of All…, Green Day created billboards that read “No Features, No Swedish Songwriters, No Trap Beats, 100% Pure Uncut Rock.” The comment about trap beats comes at a time when we’ve seen many rock acts like Blink-182, shYbeast, Underoath, X Ambassadors, and more collaborate with electronic producers like The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Illenium, Rezz, and Kayzo. As much as we’d love to hear Green Day on a trap song, that sadly won’t happen on Father Of All. Check out the billboard below.

Green Day Call Out Trap Music With New Album Father Of All…