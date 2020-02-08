At the beginning of January, Alison Wonderland announced that she would be donating 100% of her FMUOASL online store profits to support the Australian wildfires. She topped that by releasing a limited edition “Climate Change Is Real” shirt, in an effort to help spread the word about the fires affecting her home country. Yesterday, Alison Wonderland revealed that her fans raised a massive $103,000. Wonderland stans seriously deserve a round of applause.

Alison Wonderland Raises Over $100,000 For Australian Wildfires