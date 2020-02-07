It appears as those are favorite boys from the UK are teaming up for a collaboration. Trap icon TroyBoi and future funk duo Snakehips were spotted in the studio together, according to a video posted to TroyBoi’s Instagram. The post was captioned, “We caught the wave,” along with #ComingSoon. From the short clip, the track already sounds amazing. Watch the video below and be on the lookout for TroyBoi and Snakehips’ upcoming collaboration.

TroyBoi & Snakehips Tease Upcoming Collaboration