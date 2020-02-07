RL Grime’s Sable Valley Label Drops Anticipated Brass-Trap Heater, “The People” by 1991

RL Grime’s Sable Valley label may be one of the newer imprints on the scene, but that hasn’t stopped the LA producer from continuing to drop quality release after quality release. This time around, we’re treated to an absolutely massive brass-trap single from 1991 called “The People.” You may recognize the track, as Grime debuted the ID in his latest Halloween mix. Stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

The People – 1991 | Stream

