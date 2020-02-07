NGHTMRE & SLANDER Drop Anticipation Collaboration “Feeling Gud”

It’s been four years since Gud Vibrations label heads NGHTMRE and SLANDER last released music together, but today that changes. After continuously teasing their new single “Feeling Gud” over social media this past week, fans can officially add the track to their favorite playlists. Sampling Nina Simone’s timeless tune “Feeling Good,” NGHTMRE and SLANDER add their vibrant spin with Matthew Santos’ vocals offering a fresh electronic take on the original. Stream “Feeling Gud” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

NGHTMRE & SLANDER – Feeling Gud (feat. Matthew Santos) | Stream

