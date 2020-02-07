Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ARMNHMR Release Stunning Debut Album The Free World

ARMNHMR Release Stunning Debut Album The Free World

by Leave a Comment

Following previously released singles “Save You Now,” “Silver Lining,” and “The Universe is Yours,” fans can now get their hands on ARMNHMR‘s highly anticipated debut album The Free World. Out today via Dim Mak, LA-based duo ARMNHMR presents a well thought out album from start to finish. Packed with features from Melanie Fontana, Nevve, Prismo and more, The Free World is sure to resonate strongly with ARMNHMR”s loyal following as they explore various elements of dance music over 13 tracks. Get lost in the beauty and stream ARMBNHMR’s debut album below.  

ARMNHMR – The Free World | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

ARMNHMR

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About ARMNHMR Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

ARMNHMR Release Stunning Debut Album The Free World

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend