Following previously released singles “Save You Now,” “Silver Lining,” and “The Universe is Yours,” fans can now get their hands on ARMNHMR‘s highly anticipated debut album The Free World. Out today via Dim Mak, LA-based duo ARMNHMR presents a well thought out album from start to finish. Packed with features from Melanie Fontana, Nevve, Prismo and more, The Free World is sure to resonate strongly with ARMNHMR”s loyal following as they explore various elements of dance music over 13 tracks. Get lost in the beauty and stream ARMBNHMR’s debut album below.

ARMNHMR – The Free World | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

ARMNHMR

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About ARMNHMR Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ARMNHMR Release Stunning Debut Album The Free World