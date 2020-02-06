Hearts were broken when What So Not announced that he would be taking a break in 2020. Taking time to reset, What So Not will not be touring or releasing music this year. He has a few dates scheduled for early spring but states that “for the most part I’m going to be offline this year.” WSN plans to release one record in the coming weeks before his hiatus. Read WSN’s full letter to fans below.

What So Not Announces 2020 Hiatus