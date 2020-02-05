If you’ve been a fan of MYRNE‘s evolving style over the years, you’re going to love his new collab “All For Nothing” with Duumu. Out on Monstercat, “All For Nothing” blends electro-pop with a chill house aesthetic that vibrates with both artist’s respective creativity. Lush soundscapes, stimulating percussions, and deep vocals paired with dynamic synths make “All For Nothing” the perfect combo. Take a listen below.

Duumu & MYRNE – All For Nothing | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About MYRNE Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About Duumu Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

MYRNE Teams Up With Duumu For New Single “All For Nothing”