Diplo Discusses Unreleased Music With Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty & 6ix9ine

Diplo had an action-packed Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Between his 10-hour long B2B set with Carnage and appearances at Shaq’s Funhouse and Gronk Beach, Diplo squeezed in time for an interview with Complex. He discussed fake-playing the banjo during Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” performance at the 2020 Grammys and the psychedelic outfit created for the event. He also joked about the fake Popeye’s plane Diplo supposedly flew to Burning Man last year and explained that many of his Instagram posts are actually hoaxes. Diplo went on to talk about his love of Las Vegas and friendship with Shaq. Towards the end of the interview, Diplo hinted at unreleased collaborations with Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, and 6ix9ine. Watch the full interview below.

