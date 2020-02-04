During last weekend’s Super Bowl festivities, G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion were spotted get quite cozy with one another. The pair of rappers appeared to be cuddling and kissing in a video that was posted to G-Eazy’s Instagram Story.

G Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion ??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zfCgcUc8lO — stell🦉 (@stelladesanta) February 3, 2020

G-Eazy is currently dating Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum. Appearing to be caught off guard by Eazy’s video, Wijnaldum posted her own Instagram Story throwing shade at her (former?) boyfriend and promptly unfollowed him on the platform. The state of their relationship is currently unknown.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has denied the rumors.

Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not fucking G Eazy. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Despite Meg’s assertion that the two are not dating, G-Eazy went one step further by posting a photo of the female rapper on his Instagram, captioning it with a set of blue heart emojis. A number of other artists jumped in the comments, with Carnage commenting, “this is what you call an UPGRADE.”

But the best reply to the rumored romance came from fellow rapper Trippie Redd. Check out Trippie’s Instagram heckle below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About G-Eazy Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors