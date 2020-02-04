Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors

G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors

by Leave a Comment

During last weekend’s Super Bowl festivities, G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion were spotted get quite cozy with one another. The pair of rappers appeared to be cuddling and kissing in a video that was posted to G-Eazy’s Instagram Story.

G-Eazy is currently dating Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum. Appearing to be caught off guard by Eazy’s video, Wijnaldum posted her own Instagram Story throwing shade at her (former?) boyfriend and promptly unfollowed him on the platform. The state of their relationship is currently unknown.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has denied the rumors.

Despite Meg’s assertion that the two are not dating, G-Eazy went one step further by posting a photo of the female rapper on his Instagram, captioning it with a set of blue heart emojis. A number of other artists jumped in the comments, with Carnage commenting, “this is what you call an UPGRADE.”

View this post on Instagram

💙💙💙💙

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

But the best reply to the rumored romance came from fellow rapper Trippie Redd. Check out Trippie’s Instagram heckle below.

View this post on Instagram

😂

A post shared by Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) on

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About G-Eazy Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend