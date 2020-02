Diclosure and Khalid are back with another must-hear collaboration. The track is called “Know Your Worth” and (as you’ll hear below) is just as catchy as their last effort together, “Talk.” We’re loving how Disclosure’s signature production compliments Khalid’s smooth vocals; check it out yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Disclosure & Khalid Drop Another Catchy Collaboration, “Know Your Worth”