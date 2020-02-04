Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Daft Punk Rumored To Release New Album This Year

Daft Punk Rumored To Release New Album This Year

by Leave a Comment

French electronic duo Daft Punk are often the victims of false rumors due to their mysterious nature and lack of social media. But a new rumor regarding the duo’s latest album is looking quite promising. A pair of documents from Sony and Columbia have leaked today claiming that Daft Punk may be releasing an album on May 26th of this year. The project would serve as their fifth studio album following their 2013 hit Random Access Memories. It has yet to be confirmed whether these documents are real. Stay tuned for more updates and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Daft Punk Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Daft Punk Rumored To Release New Album This Year

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend