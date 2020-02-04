French electronic duo Daft Punk are often the victims of false rumors due to their mysterious nature and lack of social media. But a new rumor regarding the duo’s latest album is looking quite promising. A pair of documents from Sony and Columbia have leaked today claiming that Daft Punk may be releasing an album on May 26th of this year. The project would serve as their fifth studio album following their 2013 hit Random Access Memories. It has yet to be confirmed whether these documents are real. Stay tuned for more updates and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Daft Punk Rumored To Release New Album This Year