Last year, X&G hit the ground running with their collab “4 Mind” with Dog Blood and Josh Pan. This year, X&G is ready to kick things off with their searing MONSTA EP out via Deadbeats. Dripping with supercharged vitality, X&G’s MONSTA EP shows off their flair for frantic sound designs, wonky vocal chops, and progressive percussions. X&G are a force to be reckoned with. Stream their EP below.

X&G – MONSTA EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

X&G

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About X&G Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

X&G Unleash MONSTA EP