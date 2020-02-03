Post Malone has often stunted as the face of Bud Light. Quite literally, his face was on special edition cans last year. Again teaming up with the iconic beer brand, Post Malone made an appearance in their recent Super Bowl commercial. Promoting their new seltzer, Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercial dives inside Post Malone’s head to make a difficult decision: beer or seltzer. Watch the commercial below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Post Malone Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Post Malone Stars In Bud Light’s Super Bowl Commercial