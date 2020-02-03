Kayzo & Lil Texas Team Up For Aggressive New Single “Rules Of The Game”

Following his rock crossover anthem with Atreyu, Kayzo is teaming up for Lil Texas for a monster track. Wild and aggressive, their collab “Rules Of The Game” is a diabolical experience from start to finish. Made to start a dance frenzy, Kayzo and Lil Texas are in their element, quickly switching styles with relentless energy. Stream their collab below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Kayzo & Lil Texas – Rules Of The Game | Stream
