Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Kayzo & Lil Texas Team Up For Aggressive New Single “Rules Of The Game”

Kayzo & Lil Texas Team Up For Aggressive New Single “Rules Of The Game”

by Leave a Comment

Following his rock crossover anthem with Atreyu, Kayzo is teaming up for Lil Texas for a monster track. Wild and aggressive, their collab “Rules Of The Game” is a diabolical experience from start to finish. Made to start a dance frenzy, Kayzo and Lil Texas are in their element, quickly switching styles with relentless energy. Stream their collab below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Kayzo & Lil Texas –  Rules Of The Game | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Kayzo Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Lil Texas Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Kayzo & Lil Texas Team Up For Aggressive New Single “Rules Of The Game”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend