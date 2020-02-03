Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Gorillaz Tease Potential Tame Impala Collaboration in Cryptic Instagram Post

Just the other day, Noodle of the Gorillaz shared quite the interesting Instagram post that has fans speculating that the animated band could be working with none other than Tame Impala. The post (as you can see below) shows Gorillaz super-imposed on Tame Impala’s critically-acclaimed Currents album. If that wasn’t enough, the emojis in the post’s captions really make it seem like the band is hiding something. See for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments section.

