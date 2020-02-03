Eliminate Makes His Sable Valley Debut With “Mula”

Eliminate has put himself on the radar of the bass music community by unleashing a multitude of hectic singles and remixes. The producer has caught fire since early 2019 and simply never looked back. With momentum on his side, it’s no surprise to see he’s caught the eye of Sable Valley leader RL Grime. His efforts have granted him a spot on the labels highly decorated roster and his single “Mula” proves itself worthy of the jurisdiction. Check out the single below.

Eliminate – Mula | Stream

