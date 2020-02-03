Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Eliminate Makes His Sable Valley Debut With “Mula”

Eliminate Makes His Sable Valley Debut With “Mula”

by Leave a Comment

Eliminate has put himself on the radar of the bass music community by unleashing a multitude of hectic singles and remixes. The producer has caught fire since early 2019 and simply never looked back. With momentum on his side, it’s no surprise to see he’s caught the eye of Sable Valley leader RL Grime. His efforts have granted him a spot on the labels highly decorated roster and his single “Mula” proves itself worthy of the jurisdiction. Check out the single below.

Eliminate – Mula | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Eliminate

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Eliminate Here ▲ ▲ 

Eliminate Makes His Sable Valley Debut With “Mula”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend