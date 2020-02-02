Xie Recruits Reo Cragun For New Stunner “Seasons”

Riding high from the success of her last single “Jungle Juice,” rising LA-based singer and producer Xie is ready to give fans another glimpse into her forthcoming freshman Art & Money EP. Enlisting Reo Cragun for the second single “Seasons,” Xie creates a modern duet with a dreamy atmosphere for listeners to fall into.

I wrote “Seasons” during a time when it felt like nothing was going my way and I was falling behind in my career and life. I just sat down at the piano and starting pouring all my emotions into the song. When Reo jumped on, it just took it to a whole ‘nother level. – Xie

Stream Xie’s stunning new single “Seasons” below.

Xie – Seasons (feat. Reo Cragun) | Stream

