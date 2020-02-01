San Holo is back in action and taking his whimsical future bass to the next level. Enlisting alt-pop duo Broods, San Holo has crafted an absolutely effervescent atmosphere with “Honest.” Effortlessly beautiful and dynamically produced, “Honest” is a gorgeous arrangement of uplifting indie-inspired future bass. Shining with flawless vocals and euphoric guitar melodies, “Honest” is a testament to San Holo’s iconic and unique style. Stream San Holo’s luscious new single “Honest” below.

San Holo – Honest (feat. Broods) | Stream

San Holo Enlists Broods For Gorgeous New Single “Honest”