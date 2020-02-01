Since heading in a different musical direction, it felt like Ookay kept all his festival tools in a hidden vault of sorts. Now, he’s just recently unveiled his longtime collaboration with LAXX. The two combine their talents to present listeners with a tough trap record that is sure to blow through speakers this upcoming festival season. Check it out below.

Ookay & LAXX – Pull Up The Drop | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Ookay

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Ookay Here ▲ ▲

Ookay& LAXX Collide On New Single “Pull Up The Drop”