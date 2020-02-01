Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

ILLfest Drops Fiery Phase 1 Lineup Featuring RL Grime, Zeds Dead, What So Not + More

Last year ILLfest hit the ground running and delivered an unforgettable experience with a one of a kind music and art experience that encouraged attendees to let loose and explore. This year, they’re aiming to kick things up a notch by expanding the festival into two days. Returning to Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas on May 22 and 23, ILLfest is ready to kick the summer off on a high note.

With RL GrimeZeds DeadBorgoreMalaaPeekaboo, What So Not and more leading their phase 1 lineup, it’s safe to say that ILLFest 2020 is going to be a festival you won’t want to miss. Peep the full phase 1 lineup below and snag your tickets here.  We’ll keep you updated as more artists are announced.  

ILLFest Phase 1 Lineup

ILLfest

May 22 & 23

Travis County Exposition Center, Austin, TX

