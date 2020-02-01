It’s pretty clear at this point that Elon Musk is occupying a state of consciousness that’s hard to understand for us earthlings. Yesterday the Tesla CEO dropped off a brand new single, a track he recorded vocals on himself called “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe.” The track is a progressive house tune with better production than you’d expect from Musk, and we ca’t wait to hear how his music career pans out moving forward. Stream the track below and let us know why YOU think the simulation is breaking in the comments section below.

Elon Musk Surprises with New EDM Single, “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe”