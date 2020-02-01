Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

BREAKING: ZHU Is Dropping A New Album This Year

ZHU stunned with his 2018 sophomore album RINGOS DESERT, which featured Tame Impala, TOKiMONSTA, Majid Jordan, and more. Last year, the mysterious producer returned to collaborate with NGHTMRE and Sofi Tukker, and release two impressive singles “Zoning,” and “Came For The Low”.

At his recent Winter On The Rocks set at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, ZHU shared an important announcement. The visual simply read, “The Most Captivating Project By ZHU Is Coming This Year.” ZHU has yet to release a title or release date for his forthcoming third studio album. ZHU will join the likes of Skrillex, Flume, Zeds Dead, Big Gigantic, Ekali, Lido, and more who have already announced or released new albums. Stay tuned for more updates on ZHU’s upcoming project.

Album coming this year. Bye.

[Photo Credit: Rukes]

