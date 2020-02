Skrillex threw down at Philadelphia’s HiJinx music festival last month, and now thanks to someone over at r/skrillex we now have video footage of Sonny’s entire performance. As expected, Skrill throws down an insane set filled with his own edits and unreleased tracks & remixes. Check it out below and be sure to catch Skrillex live in 2020 if you have the chance to.

WATCH: Skrillex Unleashes Insane Set at HiJinx Festival