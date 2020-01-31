Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Louis The Child Contribute Their Own Vocals To New Track “Don’t Mind”

Louis The Child Contribute Their Own Vocals To New Track “Don’t Mind”

by Leave a Comment

Ahead of Louis The Child‘s highly anticipated debut album the Chicago duo have released a new single to keep us at bay while we wait for the full-length release. Louis The Child’s playful production style is once again front and center on this new track but for the first time ever we get to hear Robby and Freddie flex their vocal chops. Catch Louis The Child on their Here For Now Tour this spring and check out “Don’t Mind below.

Louis The Child – Don’t Mind | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Louis The Child Here ▲ ▲ 

Louis The Child Contribute Their Own Vocals To New Track “Don’t Mind”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend