Louis The Child Contribute Their Own Vocals To New Track “Don’t Mind”

Ahead of Louis The Child‘s highly anticipated debut album the Chicago duo have released a new single to keep us at bay while we wait for the full-length release. Louis The Child’s playful production style is once again front and center on this new track but for the first time ever we get to hear Robby and Freddie flex their vocal chops. Catch Louis The Child on their Here For Now Tour this spring and check out “Don’t Mind below.

