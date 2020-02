Yellow Claw is back with their fourth studio album, Never Dies. The 11-track project boasts a ton of star-studded collaborations from Offset and Fatman Scoop to Tinashe and Saweetie. Stream the LP in its entirety below via Spotify and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Yellow Claw – Never Dies | Stream

