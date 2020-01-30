Fans have patiently awaited NGHTMRE and SLANDER‘s upcoming collaboration and we’ve just gotten our first taste of what’s to come. Last weekend at Holy Ship! Wrecked, the iconic Gud Vibrations trio debuted their new track “Feeling Gud.” Pre-save “Feeling Gud” ahead of its release on February 7th and preview the track below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About NGHTMRE Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About SLANDER Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

FIRST LISTEN: NGHTMRE & SLANDER Preview Upcoming Collaboration “Feeling Gud”