Getter Teams up With Eliozie For New Terror Reid Single, “Krylon”

Getter is back with a brand new single from his hip-hop leaning alter ego, Terror Reid. Like other Terror Reid singles – it brings an old-school hip-hop feel to a song being released in 2020. The production is stripped down, yet sophisticated which gives the vocals from both lyricists a place to shine. Check out the music video for the track below.

Terror Reid – Krylon feat. Eliozie | Stream

Terror Reid

