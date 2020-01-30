Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Getter Teams up With Eliozie For New Terror Reid Single, “Krylon”

Getter is back with a brand new single from his hip-hop leaning alter ego, Terror Reid. Like other Terror Reid singles – it brings an old-school hip-hop feel to a song being released in 2020. The production is stripped down, yet sophisticated which gives the vocals from both lyricists a place to shine. Check out the music video for the track below.

Terror Reid – Krylon feat. Eliozie | Stream

