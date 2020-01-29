PREMIERE: Kill Paris Delivers Heavy Future Funk Singles “I’ve Seen It All” + “Ghosty” [INTERVIEW]

Kill Paris shined last year with his impeccable sophomore album Galaxies Within Us, which featured an epic collaboration alongside Big Gigantic. Always exploring the endless boundaries of his signature future funk style, Kill Paris has continuously created distinctly unique soundscapes. Having already kicked off the year with a magical remix of Tora’s “Ice Bucket,” Kill Paris is keeping the momentum going with not one, but two brand new singles. Filled with bodied synths and intricate melody lines, “I’ve Seen It All” and “Ghosty” embrace an unchartered heavier sound that still carries an effervescent sense of whimsy. Balancing his classic future funk with elements of glitch-hop and bass, Kill Paris has dropped two dancefloor-ready anthems. Stream “I’ve Seen It All” and “Ghosty” and read our full interview with Kill Paris below.

–

RTT: Your new singles are quite different than your usual releases. How have you explored and developed your sound since your sophomore album?

Kill Paris: I feel like all my new stuff is a bit heavier that most of what was on Galaxies Within Us. I’m taking a more direct approach to making music at the moment. I always come back to finding that balance of heavy dance stuff / more ‘listening’ type music. The mode I’m in right now is pushing me make stuff that bangs, but still has solid melodic elements.

RTT: What inspired the artwork for this release? It’s absolutely wild!

KP: That’s all Chris Blackstock! He’s done all the artwork since Galaxies Within Us to now and even did my 2012 EP To A New Earth. It’s been such a blessing to work with him again! He’s so damn good at translating the songs into something visual. I sometimes have an idea of what it should look like, but for the most part, I just let him hear the music and then his crazy brain generates all this amazing art! I’m such a fan of his work so it’s just awesome to get to work together!

RTT: You’ve hinted that you have a number of collaborations coming soon with Manic Focus, SoDown, and Penguin Prison. How did those collaborations come to fruition and who else would you like to collaborate with this year?

KP: Ya know, I really just like working and making things with people who are cool. I never look at collaborations from a “numbers” perspective. I just want to make cool stuff with cool people. It’s been an honor to have all these great collabs with such a wide range of talent. I’m always open to working with people from any genre as long as they’re cool. That’s what it’s all about for me. I’d love to stretch myself a bit and try to work with more vocalists from other genres this year. Working with Penguin Prison has been so great because we are sorta from different worlds. I feel like we both learned a few things from each other, and I value that experience.

RTT: 2020 already seems like it’s going to be a massive year for you. Can you tell us a little about what you have planned?

KP: Well, there’s lots of music already done and ready to go, so 2020 for me is all about releasing stuff on a very fluid timeline. I’ve been frustrated in the past with scheduling releases, finishing something then having to wait for 6 months for it to come out. I’ve got everything setup now so that the music can just flow and come out more regularly. I feel much healthier doing things that way and I believe that’s what the KP fans deserve! I also believe 2020 will be the most fun and carefree year as far as my releases goes. All the new music is very fun, danceable, and groovy!

RTT: “I’ve Seen It All” and “Ghosty” serve as the first singles off your upcoming EP. What can fans expect?

KP: I think both of them are pretty heavy, but unique in their own way. I hope people have fun with them! This is just a little taste of what’s to come in 2020!

Kill Paris – I’ve Seen It All / Ghosty | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Kill Paris Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Kill Paris Delivers Heavy Future Funk Singles “I’ve Seen It All” + “Ghosty” [INTERVIEW]