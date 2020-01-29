Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Porter Robinson’s First Single In Five Years Has Finally Arrived

LISTEN: Porter Robinson’s First Single In Five Years Has Finally Arrived

by Leave a Comment

It’s no understatement to say that Porter Robinsons‘ album Worlds was one of the most consequential albums of the decade. After its huge success, Porter spoke candidly about not feeling inspired by the Worlds sound anymore, which led him to create his amazing Virtual Self project that took up most of his time from 2017 onwards. Until now.

Today Porter Robinson unveils “Get Your Wish,” the first single ahead of his newly-announced upcoming 2020 sophomore album, nurture. In typical Porter fashion, he delivers an incredibly infectious and otherworldly record that will have you coming back to the play button again and again. Stream it via Spotify and also read what Porter has to say about the track below.

Porter Robinson – Get Your Wish | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Porter Robinson Here ▲ ▲ 

LISTEN: Porter Robinson’s First Single In Five Years Has Finally Arrived

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend