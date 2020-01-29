LISTEN: Porter Robinson’s First Single In Five Years Has Finally Arrived

It’s no understatement to say that Porter Robinsons‘ album Worlds was one of the most consequential albums of the decade. After its huge success, Porter spoke candidly about not feeling inspired by the Worlds sound anymore, which led him to create his amazing Virtual Self project that took up most of his time from 2017 onwards. Until now.

Today Porter Robinson unveils “Get Your Wish,” the first single ahead of his newly-announced upcoming 2020 sophomore album, nurture. In typical Porter fashion, he delivers an incredibly infectious and otherworldly record that will have you coming back to the play button again and again. Stream it via Spotify and also read what Porter has to say about the track below.

Porter Robinson – Get Your Wish | Stream

