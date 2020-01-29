Major Lazer Surprise With Soca Storm EP

Ahead of their upcoming final album, Major Lazer are back with a vibey new EP. The trio’s three-track Soca Storm EP is a bombastic combination of reggae and hip-hop. Woven with energetic melodies and punching vocals, Soca Storm serves as a preview of Major Lazer’s upcoming performance at Ultra Music Festival. Stream Major Lazer’s Soca Storm EP below.
Major Lazer – Soca Storm EP | Stream
