PREMIERE: ATLAST Shares Impressive New ID-Riddled Mix “Rattled”

Rising producer and RTT favorite ATLAST is back with new music, this time coming in the form of an infectious 43-minute mix called “Rattled.” As you’ll hear below, the Los Angelos producer expertly weaves his way through a handful of tracks from REZZ, Tynan, REAPER + more all while dominating the mix with his own originals, remixes, and unreleased ID’s.

ATLAST – Rattled Mix | Stream

ATLAST – RATTLED MIX 01 Tracklist:

Virtual Self – Angel Voices (Among the Others Flip)

Illenium & Said the Sky & 1788-L – Sound of Whereʼd U Go

Porter Robinson – Divinity (REZZ Remix)

Kaizen – Tears

ATLAST – ID

ATLAST – ID

Zomboy – Born to Survive

Seven Lions & Wooli & Trivecta – Island

ATLAST – ID

ATLAST – ID

Kompany – Rapture

Excision & Space Laces – Throwin Elbows (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)

ATLAST – ID

Sheck Wes – Mo Bamba (Crankdat Remix) w/ Must Die! – I Dont Want To

Live

ATLAST – ID

Marauda – Deathpit (ATLAST Edit)

Zedd – Clarity (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)

William Black – Drown The Sky (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)

Yuna x Adventure Club- Lullabies (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)

Sander van Doorn & Martin Garrix & DVBBS – Gold Skies (ATLAST

Remix)

Griz & Subtronics – Griztronics (REAPER Remix)

ATLAST – ID

Spirix – Little Doubts (TYNAN Remix)

Virtual Self – EON BREAK (blanke flip)

ATLAST – ID

ATLAST – ID

ATLAST

