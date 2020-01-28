Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: ATLAST Shares Impressive New ID-Riddled Mix “Rattled”

Rising producer and RTT favorite ATLAST is back with new music, this time coming in the form of an infectious 43-minute mix called “Rattled.” As you’ll hear below, the Los Angelos producer expertly weaves his way through a handful of tracks from REZZ, Tynan, REAPER + more all while dominating the mix with his own originals, remixes, and unreleased ID’s.

ATLAST – RATTLED MIX 01 Tracklist:
Virtual Self – Angel Voices (Among the Others Flip)
Illenium & Said the Sky & 1788-L – Sound of Whereʼd U Go
Porter Robinson – Divinity (REZZ Remix)
Kaizen – Tears
ATLAST – ID
ATLAST – ID
Zomboy – Born to Survive
Seven Lions & Wooli & Trivecta – Island
ATLAST – ID
ATLAST – ID
Kompany – Rapture
Excision & Space Laces – Throwin Elbows (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)
ATLAST – ID
Sheck Wes – Mo Bamba (Crankdat Remix) w/ Must Die! – I Dont Want To
Live
ATLAST – ID
Marauda – Deathpit (ATLAST Edit)
Zedd – Clarity (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)
William Black – Drown The Sky (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)
Yuna x Adventure Club- Lullabies (ATLAST Remix)(Unreleased)
Sander van Doorn & Martin Garrix & DVBBS – Gold Skies (ATLAST
Remix)
Griz & Subtronics – Griztronics (REAPER Remix)
ATLAST – ID
Spirix – Little Doubts (TYNAN Remix)
Virtual Self – EON BREAK (blanke flip)
ATLAST – ID
ATLAST – ID

