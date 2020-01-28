Porter Robinson Announces New 2020 Album with First Single Dropping Tomorrow

In quite the surprise announcement, Porter Robinson took to Twitter today to announce that his new album nurture will be released sometime this year. While a release date is unknown at this time, what we do know is that the project’s first single will be out everywhere tomorrow. nurture marks Robinson’s first album release since his critically acclaimed Worlds LP in 2014.

“nurture”, the second porter robinson album coming 2020 i put my entire heart into this. the first song is coming out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ADioLtqiD7 — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) January 28, 2020

