Fluencee Drops New Future Bass Anthem “Demons”

Los Angeles-based producer Fluencee has been someone we’ve had our eyes on for a while. After running the remix circuit for a while (and releasing fire remixes at that) Fluencee has been on a recent tear of originally produced singles including “Skinny Dip,” “Anything Can Happen,” and “Stuck In a Dream.” Continuing that streak, Fluencee just dropped his first single of 2020 “Demons.” This fantastically produced bass track is comprised of a floating vocal supported by a rolling bassline. Check out the track for yourself below.

Fluencee – Demons| Stream

Fluencee

