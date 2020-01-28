Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Fluencee Drops New Future Bass Anthem “Demons”

Fluencee Drops New Future Bass Anthem “Demons”

by Leave a Comment

Los Angeles-based producer Fluencee has been someone we’ve had our eyes on for a while. After running the remix circuit for a while (and releasing fire remixes at that) Fluencee has been on a recent tear of originally produced singles including “Skinny Dip,” “Anything Can Happen,” and “Stuck In a Dream.” Continuing that streak, Fluencee just dropped his first single of 2020 “Demons.” This fantastically produced bass track is comprised of a floating vocal supported by a rolling bassline. Check out the track for yourself below.

Fluencee – Demons| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Fluencee

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Fluencee Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Aaron and connect with him on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Fluencee Drops New Future Bass Anthem “Demons”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend