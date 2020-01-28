Firefly Music Festival has consistently delivered impressive, genre-blending lineups. This year, Firefly will be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, and Halsey, along with support from Khalid, Blink-182, Blackbear, Lil Dicky, Run The Jewels and more. On the electronic front, Illenium, Diplo, RL Grime, NGHTMRE, Boys Noize, Petit Biscuit, Big Wild, Loud Luxury, Anna Lunoe, CRAY, and WHIPPED CREAM will rule the stage. Tickets go on sale February 3rd. Check out the full lineup below.

Firefly Drops Impressive 2020 Lineup Featuring RL Grime, Illenium, NGHTMRE + More