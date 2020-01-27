Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Slushii Catches A Vibe With New Single “Candy Flip”

Slushii Catches A Vibe With New Single “Candy Flip”

by Leave a Comment

I love it when artists step out of their box for a bit. It shows us their true colors in production proficiency. Slushii exemplifies this with a sweet new single “Candy Flip”. It’s got a classic deep south trap vibe with an extremely unique hybrid bass drop that stands out amidst his recent releases. Adding some redux and crushing those bits to dust, the synth is deconstructed to its bare minimum and oscillates over a fat sub-bass. “Candy Flip” is a dance floor smasher for sure and serves as the lead single off Slushii’s upcoming EP. Give it a whirl below.

Slushii – Candy Flip | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Slushii Here ▲ ▲ 

Slushii Catches A Vibe With New Single “Candy Flip”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend