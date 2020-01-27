I love it when artists step out of their box for a bit. It shows us their true colors in production proficiency. Slushii exemplifies this with a sweet new single “Candy Flip”. It’s got a classic deep south trap vibe with an extremely unique hybrid bass drop that stands out amidst his recent releases. Adding some redux and crushing those bits to dust, the synth is deconstructed to its bare minimum and oscillates over a fat sub-bass. “Candy Flip” is a dance floor smasher for sure and serves as the lead single off Slushii’s upcoming EP. Give it a whirl below.

Slushii – Candy Flip

Slushii Catches A Vibe With New Single “Candy Flip”