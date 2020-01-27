(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

In celebration of his Grammy nomination, Skrillex was just interviewed on Beats 1 Apple Music by Zane Lowe and Ebro. During the short segment, we receive some juicy details surrounding Sonny’s new album he’s been working tirelessly on. In a nutshell, Skrillex says he’s been extra meticulous with this project in particular, taking more time and putting more thought into it than his previous releases. He also mentions he’s currently busy making videos and other content for the album. Check out the full interview on YouTube below and start getting hyped for the first new Skrillex album since 2014.

Skrillex Talks Upcoming Album in New Interview with Zane Lowe