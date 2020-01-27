Unfortunately, neither Skrillex nor Flume took home Grammys last night. Skrillex and Boys Noize’s “Midnight Hour” collaboration was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording while Flume’s Hi This Is Flume mixtape was a contender for Best Dance Album. But both dance categories went to The Chemical Brothers. Their album No Geography and it’s single “Got To Keep On” became the UK electronica duo’s fifth and sixth Grammy wins. Check out Flume’s reaction below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Right before I found out I lost #grammys pic.twitter.com/Dgi66rIBrV — Flume (@flumemusic) January 27, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Skrillex Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About Flume Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Skrillex & Flume Snubbed At 2020 Grammys