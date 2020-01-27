DJs React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Fans around the world were heartbroken to hear of Kobe Bryant’s passing. After Bryant suddenly passed in a helicopter crash yesterday, the EDM community took to Twitter to praise the beloved NBA champion. LA-based DJs were hit especially hard with Bryant being a shining star on their hometown Lakers team. Read tributes from Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Valentino Khan and more below.

I feel lucky that I got to see Kobe play. I even saw his 2nd last home game. I never knew him personally but saw the impact he left on so many people & that is inspirational. I always think heros are invincible & it reminds me that we never know what’s next so b kind to eachother — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 27, 2020

RIP Kobe…i can’t believe it. You were THE goat. — Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) January 26, 2020

No! Not Kobe. No. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) January 26, 2020

THIS CAN’T BE REAL 🥺🥺🥺 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe and Gigi 📡♥️ — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) January 26, 2020

What Kobe what? — ZHU (@ZHUmusic) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant.



Please read, it would mean a lot to me.



💜💛 pic.twitter.com/3Nisbe3FCa — 🏠 VALENTINO KHAN 🏠 (@ValentinoKhan) January 26, 2020

Wtf Kobe 😔 — 𝐙𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐎𝐘 (@Zomboy) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. The legacy is forever — 👑 louis 👑 (@LouisTheChild) January 26, 2020

What?!? KOBE BRYANT?! REALLY ??? 💔💔💔💔 — ookay (@Ookay) January 26, 2020

So fucking sad man 😞 rip kobe — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe. WTF — Bust Down Partiana 🌊 (@partyfavormusic) January 26, 2020

every time this happens it’s so shocking and sad… no matter how what you accomplish or how much of a legend you are we’re all mortal. tell your loved ones you love them. rip kobe man 🥺🥺🥺 — CRANKDAT ⚙️ (@crankdat) January 26, 2020

i refuse to believe kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash. this cannot be real. wtf. — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) January 26, 2020

Nooo please not Kobe… I’m literally balling dude



The lakers and Kobe were literally mine and my brothers and family’s childhood, I’m shaking. Rest In Peace to the best player to ever walk the court, we love you — Sully (@SullivanKing) January 26, 2020

