DJs React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Fans around the world were heartbroken to hear of Kobe Bryant’s passing. After Bryant suddenly passed in a helicopter crash yesterday, the EDM community took to Twitter to praise the beloved NBA champion. LA-based DJs were hit especially hard with Bryant being a shining star on their hometown Lakers team. Read tributes from Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Valentino Khan and more below.
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.