Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & Tyler, The Creator Win Big At 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammy Awards were monumental last night. Between the tributes to Kobe Bryant, Prince, and Nipsey Hussle, the night saw first-time wins for artists like Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo.
Billie Eilish monumentally swept last night and became the first female artist to win all four major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. The 18-year-old alt-pop star also won Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and her brother FINNEAS won Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) for his work on When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.
Lil Nas X won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his iconic Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration “Old Town Road.” The Chemical Brothers won both Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, snubbing both Skrillex and Flume respectively. Nipsey Hussle posthumously won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration alongside DJ Khaled. Tyler, The Creator’s Igor won Best Rap Album.
Check out the list of winners below.
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I,I, Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga
WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Lover,” Taylor Swift
“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
WINNER: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
WINNER: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
WINNER: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
WINNER: Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
WINNER: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
WINNER: “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper
“Gold Roses,” Rick Ross Featuring Drake
WINNER: “A Lot,” 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Suge,” DaBaby
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
WINNER: Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
WINNER: Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix),” Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“Cellophane,” FKA twigs
WINNER: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo
Best Music Film
WINNER: Homecoming
Remember My Name
Birth of the Cool
Shangri-La
Anima
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.