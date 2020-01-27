Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & Tyler, The Creator Win Big At 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammy Awards were monumental last night. Between the tributes to Kobe Bryant, Prince, and Nipsey Hussle, the night saw first-time wins for artists like Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo.

Billie Eilish monumentally swept last night and became the first female artist to win all four major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. The 18-year-old alt-pop star also won Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and her brother FINNEAS won Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) for his work on When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Lil Nas X won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his iconic Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration “Old Town Road.” The Chemical Brothers won both Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, snubbing both Skrillex and Flume respectively. Nipsey Hussle posthumously won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration alongside DJ Khaled. Tyler, The Creator’s Igor won Best Rap Album.

Check out the list of winners below.

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga

WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

WINNER: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

WINNER: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

WINNER: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

WINNER: Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

WINNER: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper

“Gold Roses,” Rick Ross Featuring Drake

WINNER: “A Lot,” 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Suge,” DaBaby

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

WINNER: Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

WINNER: Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix),” Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane,” FKA twigs

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo

Best Music Film

WINNER: Homecoming

Remember My Name

Birth of the Cool

Shangri-La

Anima



